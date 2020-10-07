North Washington Street Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) Construction Look-Ahead:

North Washington Street Bridge Replacement

Construction Look-Ahead: October 4 – 17

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Description of Scheduled Work

•Demolition of pier and center substructure, removal of deck and steel, installation of silt curtain, phase 2 fender system tide gate, and drain line, sheeting and bracing of cofferdam.

Work Hours

•Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

•Prior to 10/3 crews continued to demolish the existing bridge. The bridge is 80% demolished.

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.