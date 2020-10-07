Exelon Sponsorship Supports Youth Sailing Programs at Courageous

Courageous Sailing, a community sailing center located on Pier 4 in the Navy Yard, is grateful to announce a 2020 gift of $20,000 from Exelon.

The Everett LNG Facility is a long-time supporter of Courageous Sailing, whose mission is to transform lives through sailing programs that inspire learning, personal growth, and leadership. Since 1987, Courageous has been committed to ensuring equitable access to high-quality summer learning opportunities, and bringing people of all ages and walks of life together to enjoy Boston Harbor. Each year, Courageous Sailing’s programs typically serve approximately 1,000 youth in Charlestown and beyond.

Exelon’s continuing support for Courageous helps ensure that financial circumstances are never a barrier to participation in Courageous Sailing’s youth programs. Their donation contributed to full scholarships for youth in need; 63% of students participated in a tuition-free sailing program this year – a percentage that reflects the harsh economic reality of 2020.

Exelon’s gift also contributed to the purchase of new sails for Courageous Sailing’s main fleet of 26 sailboats, a longtime fixture in Charlestown’s view of the harbor. In honor and appreciation of this donation, Exelon’s logo is proudly displayed on the new sails that they helped make possible.

“This was a summer when young people in and around Charlestown really needed an enjoyable escape, and I’m pleased that our donation to Courageous Sailing allowed many area youth to do just that,” said Archie Gleason, Northeast Region General Manager for Exelon Generation.