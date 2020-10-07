COVID-19 Update for Charlestown; Boston Enters ‘Red’ Category on State Map

Charlestown’s COVID-19 infection rate increased 2 percent last week but still remains well below the citywide average.

According to the latest BPHC’s Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) data released last Friday the neighborhood’s COVID infection rate went from 124.1 cases per 10,000 residents to 126.7 cases per 10,000 residents. The citywide average is 255 cases per 10,000 residents.

Last week the BPHC reported that 6,418 residents were tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that overall since the pandemic began only 4 percent of Charlestown residents tested were found to be COVID positive.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus rose by 0.3 percent last week from 17,649 cases to 17,712 confirmed cases. So far 14,857 Boston residents have fully recovered from the virus and the total number of fatalities in the city remained at 764.

During his daily press briefing on the virus last Friday, Walsh said Boston had entered the “red” category on the state map on Wednesday, September 30.

“That means Boston is seeing eight or more daily cases per 100,000 population,” said Walsh. He said this move was expected, but to note that this map is based on one metric–raw number of cases per day.

“We’re also looking at the positive test rate and the hospital data and trends over time,” he said. “Everyone must focus on what we can do to keep the activity down, and that is part of living with the virus. While the City is bringing resources and information to where it’s needed, we also need everyone’s help. That especially includes our young adults, among whom we continue to see the most cases. If you have to go to work, if you live in a large household, or if you’re running a business, the City has resources and information that can help you stay safe.”

He said that every single person, in every neighborhood, must continue to follow the guidelines the City has laid out, because they’ve been proven to work.”

Those include wearing a mask; washing your hands; keeping six feet of distance as much as possible, and having your mask on if you’re unsure if you’re keeping that distance; and following all the guidelines for your industry, or your college or workplace.

The Mayor also urged people to not go to gatherings, especially not to house parties or cookouts where people are mingling.

“This is where we are seeing most of the transmission right now,” said Walsh. “We must all make smart choices to protect our health, our family’s health, and the health of our community.”