Flynn Insurance Presents Donation to Harvest on Vine Pantry

The Flynn Insurance Agency was proud to help support the Harvest on Vine food pantry last week by making a $2,000 contribution on behalf of the agency and its staff.

Amidst the difficulties of COVID-19, partnering with local charity and non-profit organizations is as important as ever, the agency said. The Flynn Insurance Agency, with over 35 years in the Charlestown community, is committed to supporting those who are most in need.

“During these difficult times with so many affected by COVID, individuals and families have had to rely on the good work of Harvest on Vine,” said Justin Flynn, owner of the Flynn Insurance Agency. “The generosity and kindness of people and organizations like Tom and Harvest on Vine have helped so many in the community, and we’re pleased to be able to support them. It’s a small way that we can help during these challenging times.”

Tom MacDonald of Harvest on Vine said the donation would be put to immediate use.

“We thank the Flynn Insurance Agency and Justin Flynn,” he said. “the money will go to helping the neediest families in Charlestown. We’ll be able to buy all fresh produce for the next distribution with this money. The need in Charlestown is still great for many families.”

Based in Charlestown, Harvest on Vine is dedicated to helping its community by providing twice-a-month distribution of food to Charlestown residents in need of food assistance.

To donate food or funds to Harvest on the Vine please stop by Harvest on Vine food pantry at 49 Vine Street in Charlestown. To learn more about the Flynn Insurance Agency, visit www.flynnins.com or call 617-242-1200.