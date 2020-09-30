Charlestown Residents Guide Storybook Ball’s Transformation to Virtual

Andrea and Justin Rosen of Charlestown will co-chair the 2020 Storybook Ball, Boston’s signature philanthropic gala in support of MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC).

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, this year’s gala has evolved to an online event, engaging audiences young and old with a virtual experience unlike any other. Storybook Ball, celebrating its 21st anniversary, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, and will shine a spotlight on the entire staff at MGHfC and the dramatic pivot they made to care for adults and families who were impacted by the pandemic.

“Storybook Ball has a rich history of celebrating the expertise and compassion that MGHfC brings to children and families,” said Andrea Rosen, who is co-chairing for her second year. “With this year’s transformation to a virtual gala, we move from the ballroom to the living room, engaging our attendees with that same energy and spirit that makes this such a significant event for the local community.”

In the early spring, as COVID-19 swept through the city, MGHfC shifted its focus from pediatric care to adult and family-centered care, handling the scores of adults and children who were flooding hospitals across the region. For the entire staff, this sudden and unprecedented change brought many unique challenges. But what remained constant was the consummate compassion and expertise that has defined MGHfC from day one.

“For many of our providers, this was the first time in many years that they cared for adults,” said Ronald Kleinman, MD, Physician-in Chief, MGHfC. “Staff like our NICU team transitioned seamlessly from caring for neonates one day to caring for adult patients with COVID related complications the next. Through these challenging, scary and stressful times, the spirit of our team has never changed. We could not be prouder to lead this team, which has gone above and beyond to support Mass General and our community in a time of great need.”

While attendees of this year’s Storybook Ball will not be gathering in a traditional ballroom setting, they’ll discover an equally enchanting experience online with an evening inspired by the classic children’s tale “Rainbow Fish.” With a story reading, magician, musical performance plus interactive online games and auction, the festive atmosphere for young and old will be felt in living rooms and kitchen tables across the area as attendees and families join others at their own virtual “table.”

Since 1999, the Storybook Ball has raised over $31 million in support of the outstanding care and research at MGHfC. This year’s fundraising focus will provide MGHfC with funding for the areas needed most as it recovers from the COVID-19 surge.

To be part of the virtual experience on October 17, visit storybookballboston.org.