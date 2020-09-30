Boston Declared Sept. 29, Command Master Chief Jans Valdespou Day

The City of Boston declared Sept. 29, 2020 as Command Master Chief Jans Valdespou Day during a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at USS Constitution.

City of Boston Commissioner of Veterans’ Services Robert Santiago delivered the surprise proclamation on behalf of Boston Mayor Martin Walsh while serving as the guest speaker during the ship’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

The proclamation was a testament to Cuban-native Valdespou’s outstanding service to his country for over 23 years, including his time as the senior enlisted advisor aboard America’s Ship of State.

“Love is the foundation of all great things,” said Valdespou about the proclamation.

The proclamation from the mayor is as follows:

“CMDCS Valdespou has served honorably in many roles in the United States Navy for over 23 years; AND

“Jans Valdespou has served both ashore and afloat, participating in many deployments and training Sailors to enhance their readiness and ensure mission effectiveness; AND

“His contributions include participating in humanitarian missions off the African coast as a crew member onboard USS Emory S. Land (AS 39); AND

“Jans is an example of the American dream. Jans immigrated to the United States from Cuba and has tirelessly served the U.S. Navy with honor, courage, and commitment; AND

“He was selected from a very competitive pool of candidates to the position of Command Senior Chief onboard USS Constitution, America’s Ship of State, and oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world commissioned and homeported here in Boston; AND

“Jans Valdespou’s advancement to Command Master Chief Petty Officer is the most prestigious enlisted rank for a U.S. Navy Sailor to attain. Being a Command Master Chief means that you are the senior enlisted advisor, the Captain’s right hand, and the Sailors’ advocate; NOW

“I, Martin J. Walsh, Mayor of the City of Boston, do hereby proclaim September 29, 2020 to be Command Master Chief Jans Valdespou day in the City of Boston.

“I encourage all my fellow Bostonians to join me in recognizing Jans Valdespou’s service to the country and his continued service as Command Master Chief in the United States Navy.”