North Washington Street Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) Construction Look-Ahead:

September 6 – 19

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Description of Scheduled Work

Demolition of east sidewalk and pier substructure; installation and maintenance of silt curtain; repair of warehouse columns and pier; removal of deck span, steel barge, and asbestos duct bank.

Work Hours

Most work will take place during the daytime (6 a.m. – 3 p.m.) on weekdays and weekends. Some work will take place during late afternoon/early evening (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

Continued demolition of the existing bridge.

Travel Tips

The western sidewalk on the temporary bridge and the Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public. The Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.