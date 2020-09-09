Neighborhood Round Up

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry appeal

The Food Pantry has had a great need at this time as it has been very busy serving many more residents in town and providing more frequent distributions. Donations of all non-perishable foods are greatly appreciated. Donations drops are: Food Pantry, 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank – 201 Main St. or the Parish Center – 46 Winthrop St. (by the Training Field). Or donate by sending checks to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. They are also looking for volunteers to assist with distribution. For more information, call Tom MacDonald 617-990-7314.

The Anchor is Open!

The Anchor, in The Charlestown Navy Yard, is now open 7 days a week until 11pm. The Anchor has an enhanced garden and waterfront patio, over 300 new pieces of furniture, brand new menu, rotating brews and curated wine and bubbly. With ample room and different styles of seating, social distancing is easy in its outdoor and breezy environment.

Charlestown Branch Library Is Open for Holds Pickup

Charlestown Branch Library is open for scheduled contactless holds pickups and will be accepting returns of library materials on Mondays-Thursdays from 2-6 pm and on Fridays from 1-4 pm. Please schedule a pickup day and time for your holds after being notified that your items are ready for pickup. Your notification email will have a link to schedule your holds pickup. If you received notifications by phone or need help scheduling a pickup, call the branch at 617-242-1248.

When you come in, you must wear a mask. We will have a labeled bin at our entrance for returns of library materials during the hours we are open. The branch will be closed to the public and no public restrooms or computers will be available.

Do you need suggestions for holds or help with making requests? You can email Adults Librarian Kathy Kire at [email protected], Children’s Librarian Eileen Whittle at [email protected], or Branch Librarian Maureen Marx at [email protected] or you can call us at 617-242-1248.

Zelma Lacey House Celebrates National Assisted Living Week

Zelma Lacey House at 9 West School St. invites everyone to join the fun during National Assisted Living week.

On Sunday, September 13 from 2-3 p.m. celebrate Grandparents Day with a tour and a patio performance by Dwayne Sullian. On Tuesday, September 15, at 10:15 a.m. join a Fall prevention workshop hosted by Care Tenders. Wednesday, September 16 from 9-10 a.m. join Jackie Fish Fitness for Jam’n to the Oldies with a 30 minute workout to tunes you love. At 1:30 – 2:30 Animal Craze will be by for a small animal petting zoo visit.

And Friday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. Stop by for a tour and leave with a burger!

All events are RSVP, Contact Tabitha for more information 617-241-0328, [email protected], or visit ZelmaLaceyHouse.com

Religious Education at St. Mary – St. Catherine of Siena

Registration for Religious Education (CCD) at St. Mary – St. Catherine of Siena is open on our website (stmarystcatherine.org/education). Our program will be VIRTUAL this year, with Family Faith components, as well as grade level activities. The program will begin in October and continue through April. ALL grades may register online (including Confirmation grades 9 and 10).Please reach out to Katy Fleming ([email protected] or [email protected]) with questions.