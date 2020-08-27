I-93 Southbound Zakim Bridge Lane and Ramp Closures

Overnight temporary lane and tunnel closures Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that temporary lane and ramp closures will be implemented on I-93 southbound on the Zakim Bridge into the Tip O’Neill Tunnel overnight on Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29.

These impacts will occur during the evening between 9:00 p.m., and 7:00 a.m., the following morning, and will allow crews to safely and effectively carry out milling and paving operations on the Zakim Bridge southbound and the ramp leading to the Tip O’Neill Tunnel southbound from Leverett Circle. Lane closures and ramp closures through the southbound tunnel will start at 9:00 p.m. All lanes and ramps will open by 7:00 a.m., the following morning.

This work is weather dependent. In the event of inclement weather on Friday, August 28, or Saturday, August 29, this work will be postponed.

Signs, traffic control devices, and law enforcement details will be used to guide drivers through the work zones and along detour routes.

Drivers traveling through the impacted areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.