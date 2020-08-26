PLAN Charlestown Reconnects With Residents Online Aug. 27

Members of the PLAN: Charlestown team will be available for Open Office Hours for residents and stakeholders to (re)connect with the team, learn more about the planning initiative and next steps, and share your ideas and priorities. Everyone is welcome to join via weblink or by phone, and it will take place on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be hosted virtually on Zoom. Register in advance at: bit.ly/2DFQUqe

Interested in chatting with staff but unable to join? Please contact Jay Ruggiero at [email protected] to schedule a time to chat with the team.