Encore Initiates New Protocols After Videos of Large Hotel Parties Emerge

Just about everywhere, people are ready to shake the quarantine and let loose this summer, but they’re not going to be able to do that at Encore Boston Harbor anymore.

On Monday, Encore Boston Harbor released new protocols for its hotel area following videos on social media and in news reports showing large parties happening in hotel rooms there – perhaps as many as 50 people in one of the videos.

Spokesman Eric Kraus said once alerted to the behavior, they put a stop to it, and have put in place new protocols that will prevent such gatherings from happening before they start.

“We have zero tolerance for irresponsible or unsafe behavior anywhere on our property,” said Kraus. “Once aware of any issue, we immediately take the necessary steps to rectify the situation. We have enhanced our policies and protocols to further underscore the importance of physical distancing and safety.”

Effective immediately, Encore said they would allow a maximum of four people to any hotel room, and a maximum of eight people in any two-bedroom suite. They will also initiate fines of guests who violate the occupancy limits, with charges of $3,000 to the registered guest of any room violating the limits.

Other protocols include:

•All supplies taken to guest rooms monitored to ensure that there are no party materials or excessive quantities of food and beverages;

•Surveillance utilized to monitor hotel hallways and elevator banks to ensure safe physical distancing and room occupancy;

•Increased security personnel stationed at the hotel elevator banks to ensure only registered guests have access to hotel rooms and that no more than four people are in an elevator at any given time; and

•Security personnel increasing their patrol of hotel floors throughout the night.