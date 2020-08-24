Monument Illumination Celebrates 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7:27 p.m., the National Parks of Boston will be illuminating the Bunker Hill Monument in suffrage purple and gold for two hours in honor of the passing of the 19th Amendment.

This is part of a nationwide initiative (https://www.womensvote100.org/forwardintolight) to light up structures and social media in American communities with suffrage colors. Purple signifies unswerving steadfastness to the cause. Gold signifies “the color of light and life, is as the torch that guides our purpose, pure and unswerving.” Gold was adopted by the suffrage movement during the Kansas campaign in 1867.

August 26, 2020, will be the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment becoming law. The fight for “Votes for Women!” crossed multiple generations. Women of every class, color, and religion advocated and agitated for the right to vote. The National Parks of Boston is commemorating this milestone in our nation’s and city’s history with virtual programs, posts on social media, and articles on our web page.

To learn more about the women’s suffrage movement around the country feel free to explore https://www.nps.gov/subjects/womenshistory/19th-amendment.htm. Look for a section for kids and another for teachers. Discover who was included in the suffrage movement, and who was left out. It is an amazing multigeneration story. You are invited to view the illumination and we ask that if you come to the Monument grounds that you please follow social distancing protocols advised by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts https://www.mass.gov/news/safer-at-home-advisory.

•Virtual Event: 1873 Women’s Tea Party

The National Parks of Boston need your help to recreate the 1873 Women’s Tea Party meeting! Back on December 15, 1873 suffragists held a massive rally in in favor of “Votes for Women” in Faneuil Hall. Leading suffragists, including Lucy Stone, Frederick Douglass, and Mary Livermore, delivered rousing speeches to a crowd of more than three thousand, furthering the suffrage movement in Boston. Join us virtually on Zoom as park staff in 1873 period dress recreate the historic Woman’s Tea Party. https://www.nps.gov/bost/planyourvisit/calendar.htm

The program will be presented on Friday, August 28, at noon.