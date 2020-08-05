Tribute to Charlestown’s Fallen Heros 75th Anniversary Event

To commemorate the end of WWII and pay tribute to our Fallen Charlestown WWII Heroes, Bill Durette will walk and carry 128 flags up Bunker Hill Street and down Main Street to City Square Park. Each flag will represent one of the 126 men and two Women who lost their lives during WWII. The 128 flags will be planted at City Square Park near the Charlestown WWII Monument. Please note due to COVID-19 there will not be any ceremony but we encourage folks to visit individually and pay tribute.

•Sponsored by the:

Charlestown Veterans History Project

American Legion JW Conway Bunker Hill Post 26

Abraham Lincoln Post #11 G.A.R

•Supported by the

Friends of City Square Park

The tribute will take place on Satuday, Aug. 15 (VJ Day) at 11 a.m. For more information please email Bill Durette at [email protected]