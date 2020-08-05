Councilor Edwards to Host Coffee Hours at Charlestown Tea and Treats

Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards will be hosting a neighborhood coffee hour at Charlestown Tea and Treats. The coffee hour will be held this Friday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Coffee Hours aim to increase engagement between City Hall and community members. In announcing these coffee hours, Councilor Edwards expressed her excitement to again meet with community members one-on-one in an informal setting to address concerns and improve the quality of life for residents. Coffee will be provided and all are welcomed to attend. Social distancing and masks are required. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call (617) 635-3200