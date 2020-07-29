Charlestown Post Office Relocates to New Location in Bunker Hill Mall

The mail has arrived at a new location in the Bunker Hill Mall – with the Charlestown Post Office moving across the parking lot and securing a location for the future.

The United States Post Office in Charlestown has opened in its new location this week at Bunker Hill Mall. The new Post Office branch is located next to Citizens Bank, literally across the parking lot from the old post office location. The Post Office branch in Charlestown has been in flux for almost two years, with the threat of the Town losing its facility and maybe its zip code.

That has been put to rest now with the new opening.

“The Postal Service looks forward to serving the local Charlestown community from our new location at Bunker Hill Mall,” says Steven Doherty, Strategic Communications Specialist for the Northeast Area of the United States Post Office.

“Our new office will be following all COVID-19 social distancing protocols, and although our customers may not be able to see our associates’ smiles behind the masks, they can be confident knowing that they will receive the same high quality service they have come to expect from the U.S. Post Office,” he added.

New England Development officials said they were happy to have worked collaboratively with the Postal Service to find a new home.

“Bunker Hill Mall is pleased to announce that the Post Office has opened their new branch location at Bunker Hill Mall. We were able to work collaboratively to provide continuous service to Charlestown residents and businesses during the transition from their former location” said Melissa LaVita, Senior Marketing Director, New England Development.

Bunker Hill Mall is centrally located on Main Street and is anchored by Whole Foods Market. Bunker Hill Mall also features Ace Hardware, CVS, Dunkin’, 99 Restaurant and Citizens Bank. Bunker Hill Mall is a New England Development Property.