What a Blast: The Anchor venue in Navy Yard opened July 4

Last year it was torrential rains, and this year it was a pandemic, but The Anchor venue has persevered through both to find success in the Charlestown Navy Yard – finally getting approval to open its outdoor venue and beer garden for the season on July 4. He did note that the City and its departments moved very quickly and efficiently to help them get open.

From atop the Shipyard Park fountain, owner Chris Sinclair said on a pleasant night this Tuesday that they were seeing great support since opening on Independence Day, and had about 80 percent of their tables filled on a regular basis.

“It was an appropriate day to re-open on Independence Day,” said Sinclair, noting that they had planned to open on April 14. “I am happy to have literally anything at this point. We have a significant hole to climb out of. We were ready to open in April. We missed a great few months of outdoor weather. Where we are now, I’m happy with it and people are happy we’re open. We have been integrated into the community and the community has come out to support us. I’m hoping that continues and I’m hoping people outside the immediate area find their way to Charlestown as well.”

Patrons this week enjoyed the re-opening of The Anchor in the Navy Yard. The outdoor beer garden and venue was allowed to open on July 4.



The Anchor has added some new drinks to their beer and wine offerings this year, including frozen drinks. They also hope to expand their hours shortly into the mornings to offer a full outdoor coffee bar – with everything from good hot coffee to lattes and cappuccino.

Being an outdoor venue, Sinclair said they already have a lot of sanitizing and cleaning protocols in place that other restaurants and bars have had to learn. It has made them uniquely prepared to re-open and serve the public safely.

“We are already, if not the most, prepared for this kind of environment,” Sinclair said. “It’s been a pretty easy transition from pre-COVID to post-COVID protocols. We have been doing thorough sanitizing already, but it has been really stepped up now. From a social distancing standpoint, patrons have been very understanding. They have done well. I was nervous how people would be, but people wear the mask and know how to act. We also didn’t lose a lot of occupancy because we’re outside and have space to expand and keep proper distances.”

Sinclair said they hope to have some guidance on music and performances soon, but for now that isn’t happening yet.

“It is a good question we’re all wondering about, and one they will probably address sooner than later,” he said.

Right now, the hours for The Anchor are 4-10:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.