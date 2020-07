Latest COVID-19 Statistics for Charlestown

Citywide Cases as of July 7: 13,578

Citywide Case Recoveries as of July 7: 9,568

Citywide Deaths as of July 7: 710

Numbers of Charlestown Cases:

•As of July 1: 195 confirmed positive cases with an infection rate of 100.4 per 10,000.

•As of June 25: 192 confirmed positive cases in Charlestown with an infection rate of 98.9 per 10,000.

•As of June 18: 189 confirmed positive cases in Charlestown with an infection rate of 97.4 per 10,000.

•As of June 11: 187 confirmed positive cases in Charlestown with an infection rate of 96.3 per 10,000.

•As of June 4: 182 confirmed positive cases in Charlestown with an infection rate of 93.7 per 10,000.

Testing Statistics in Charlestown: (as of June 29)

•Number of residents tested: 1,899

•Testing Rate per 10,000 people: 978.2

•Percent Positive in testing (cumulative): 10.4%

•Percent Positive in testing (current week): Unable to calculate due to such small counts.