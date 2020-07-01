Capt. Ken Fong Retires After 33 Years With BPD

The Boston Police Department (BPD) confirmed late last week that long-time District A Capt. Ken Fong had quietly retired on June 19, leaving open his post in Charlestown and the downtown Boston district – which has been one of the busiest districts lately due to ongoing protests.

Capt. Fong was not immediately available for any comment on his retirement.

Capt. Robert Ciccolo and Capt. Ken Fong in a BPD photo from 2019.

Meanwhile, on an interim basis right now, Capt. Robert Ciccolo has assumed duties in Charlestown and the downtown A District.

He will lead the district efforts for now, and perhaps permanently. He has most recently been working on the Night Division, sources said.