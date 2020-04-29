Charlestown Librarian Continues Reading to Kids Virtually

Children’s’ Librarian Eileen Whittle may not be able to conduct her usual storytimes and elementary school author visits at the Charlestown Branch this spring, but she has now taken to the Internet to keep the reading going.

Every Friday, Whittle has been reading chapters of ‘Danny Dollar Millionaire Extraordinaire’ by Ty Allen Jackson on her Facebook live page (https://www.facebook.com/bplcharlestown/videos/333582760935677/). It takes place at 10:30 a.m. and has been quite popular.

Jackson was supposed to visit the Library this spring to give an author talk to fourth graders from the Warren Prescott School and the Harvard Kent School. However the closure of the library has prevented that, so Whittle is reading online.

She has also included the popular Toddler Storytime program on the Facebook page too.

That takes place every Tuesday at 11 a.m.

So while the library isn’t open, the reading hasn’t stopped.