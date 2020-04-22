The Cooperative Bank Supports Boston Food Pantries During COVID -19 Pandemic

In response to increased demand on local food pantries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Cooperative Bank (TCB) will donate $10,000 to Boston food pantries.

The funds will be distributed in $2,500 increments to the food pantries in each of the Boston communities in which TCB serves. Those pantries include Harvest On Vine in Charlestown, Roses Bounty in West Roxbury, the Roslindale Food Pantry and the Jamaica Plain Food Pantry.

“We would like to commend all the community workers who are on the front lines protecting citizens who are more vulnerable during this pandemic,” said President and CEO John Battaglia. “This donation is in appreciation and support for all their hard work during this stressful time. We know that food pantries are in dire need of donations now in the wake of COVID -19’s impact.”

“The Cooperative Bank in Charlestown is a community leader, thanks to branch manager Tom Coots,” said Tom MacDonald, Director of food pantry Harvest on Vine. “Tom always champions the Harvest on Vine. TCB even buys a table for our annual fundraiser and fills it with ten employees. This spring we couldn’t have a fundraiser due to COVID-19, and TCB donated $2,500 to us. The Charlestown branch also serves as a drop-off point for people donating food. We at Harvest on Vine are most grateful to branch manager Tom Coots and all at TCB,” said MacDonald.

For many years The Cooperative Bank has supported local community groups in which it serves. In addition, TCB volunteers as a team at many charitable events held in the community throughout the year.