12-Percent Spike in Part One Crime This Year

As the first quarter of 2020 drew to a close, Charlestown had seen a 12-percent increase in incidents of violent and property crime from last year.

According to Boston Police, 73 incidents of Part One crime were reported in Area 15 between Jan. 1 and March 29 of this year, compared with 65 during the same timeframe in 2019.

No homicides were reported either this year or last while the number rapes and attempted rapes dropped from one in 2019 to none in 2020.

In contrast, robberies and attempted robberies doubled as the number spiked to four from two in 2019.

The rate of domestic aggravated assault remained steady with six incidents both this year and last while non-domestic aggravated assaults were down 50 percent as the number fell to three from six last year.

Commercial burglaries dropped from one in 2019 to none this year as residential burglaries increased four-fold, spiking to eight from two last year.

No incidents of other burglary were reported either this year or last.

Larcenies from a motor vehicle were up nearly 67 percent as the number increased to 20 from 12 in 2019 while other larcenies were down slightly, dropping to 28 from 29 last year.

And auto theft was down around 33 percent, with four incidents this year, compared to six in 2019.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 2 percent as the number of incidents fell to 3,536 from 3,626 in 2019.