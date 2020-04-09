Churches Move to Online Services for Easter, Holy Week

In the midst of Holy Week and approaching Easter services this coming Sunday, most of the faithful are turning exclusively to online formats or cable television to worship in one of the most revered seasons of the Christian calendar.

Churches all over the Archdiocese of Boston and other Christian denominations have cancelled in-person services sev­eral weeks ago, and are now con­ducting Holy Week services or preparing for Easter Sunday. week of the year in our parishes, but through the gift of modern technology, CatholicTV allows us to gather virtuallyat the mother church of the Archdiocese with our shepherd, CardinalSeán, for these sacred rites,” said the Most Reverend Robert Reed, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston and President of CatholicTV.unable to celebrate the holiest

The schedule for online Holy Week and Easter Masses is listed at the end of this article.

Meanwhile, at the First Church in Charlestown, Pastor Erik Maloy said they moved services online in early March, having cancelled for the first time on March 15.

“Our goal for Easter is to do an online service and do the best we can to provide hope to people and give them some semblance of normalcy despite where we’re at now,” he said. “Since going online, our numbers have been crazy though. Last Sunday, our service was online and we had 520 views. People have been tuning in. It’s hard to see really because Facebook doesn’t always tell you who it is or where they’re from, but it seems we’ve had a good online turnout. I’d still love to be with people on Easter in the church, but it does surprise me and I’m excited about so many people watching.”

The service on Easter Sunday at First Church goes live at 10 a.m.

Maloy said they have pared down the service, and eliminated a lot of the liturgy they have and some of the prayers – things they learned early on are really only effective with an audience.

“We’re just thankful for the technology,” he said.

•Online Holy Week Schedule from Cardinal Sean O’Malley

SCHEDULE

(CATHOLIC TV ONLY or CatholicTV.org – No in-person Masses)

•Holy Thursday, April 9

Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

CatholicTV broadcast LIVE at 7:30 p.m.

•Good Friday, April 10

Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

CatholicTV to broadcast LIVE at 3 p.m., rebroadcast 9:30 p.m.

•Holy Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.

Solemn Vigil of Easter with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

CatholicTV to broadcast LIVE at 7:30 p.m.

•Easter Sunday, April 12, 8 a.m.

Mass of Easter Sunday with Cardinal Seán O’Malley

WLVI-TV to broadcast at 8-9 a.m. | CatholicTV to broadcast at 11 a.m., 7 p.m., and11:30 p.m.

Ways to Watch the CatholicTV Network:

•Cable: Comcast Ch 268, Verizon Ch 296, RCN Ch 85

•Livestream: CatholicTVLIVE.com

•Daily Masses: WatchtheMass.com

Also available onRoku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, iOS and Android apps.