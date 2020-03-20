Mass. National Guard ready to activate for COVID-19 Response

On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker activated up to 2,000 Massachusetts National Guard members to assist with the State of Emergency declared on March 10, 2020 as the region continues to respond to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Massachusetts National Guard said in a release it is ready to assist local communities and to react to requests for assistance through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). Some of these requests could include, but are not limited to: medical, transportation, and logistics.

“Throughout our 383 years of existence, the Massachusetts National Guard has been faced with many challenges, some of which helped form our nation,” read a statement from the Guard. “The Massachusetts National Guard is prepared and committed to answer the requests of cities and towns in the Commonwealth.”

More information on the scope and nature of the Massachusetts National Guard’s response support missions will be released as the situation develops.