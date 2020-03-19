USS Constitution Museum Closes for Public Health Emergency

The USS Constitution Museum has temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus public health emergency and to minimize spread of COVID-19. The Museum will reassess the public health situation at the end of March.

“The safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor new developments closely,” said Museum President and CEO Anne Grimes Rand.

To serve students and the public who are working remotely, the Museum will provide complimentary access to additional content on its digital platforms for adults, children, educators, and students. The content will include videos, images, blog posts, and other materials, which will be shared daily on the Museum’s robust website and social media channels.