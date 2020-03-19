Life-threatening car crash on Bunker Hill St. Thursday

An horrific three-vehicle crash unfolded on Bunker Hill St. near Hays Square on Thursday, March 19, around 1:42 p.m., and the injuries to some victims were life-threatening.

Police on the scene of Thursday’s three-car life-threatening car crash. Photo by Mike Layhe

Crews were still on the scene past 5 p.m. Thursday.

Boston Police said the accident happened near 105 Bunker Hill St. at 1:42 p.m. and involved three cars that were extensively damaged. One of the vehicles damage, but not as severely, was the Junebug store’s delivery van. Two other black sedans were completely totaled and one person had to be extracted, according to reports from the scene.

Police said full notification for a potential fatal collision was called for, and that meant the injuries were life-threatening.

There were no further updates by 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19.