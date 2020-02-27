News Youth Hockey Comedy Night by Patriot-Bridge Staff • February 27, 2020 • 0 Comments Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian The annual Charlestown Youth Hockey Association (CYHA) Comedy Night Fundraiser was held at the Charlestown Knights of Columbus Father Mahoney Hall on Sunday, Feb. 23. The fundraiser helps defray the costs of teams going to Springfield for the State Tournament. Pictured are CYHA organizers and volunteers Joe DeRoeve, Joe Flaherty, Jill and Mike Frawley, Tracey Flaherty, Jessica DeRoeve, and Ames Forish.