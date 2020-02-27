News

Youth Hockey Comedy Night

Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian
The annual Charlestown Youth Hockey Association (CYHA) Comedy Night Fundraiser was held at the Charlestown Knights of Columbus Father Mahoney Hall on Sunday, Feb. 23. The fundraiser helps defray the costs of teams going to Springfield for the State Tournament. Pictured are CYHA organizers and volunteers Joe DeRoeve, Joe Flaherty, Jill and Mike Frawley, Tracey Flaherty, Jessica DeRoeve, and Ames Forish.

