Police Charlestown Beat

Vandalism

02/17/20 – A victim on Samuel Morse Way reported she parked her car and went home for the evening, but when she returned, she observed the gas cap was off and what appeared to be sugar was located around the tank and on the ground. The matter is under investigation.

Burglary – Residential

02/17/20 – A victim on Washington Street reported unknown person(s) forced the front door of the building open, breaking it in the process. At that time, nothing appeared to have been taken, and information received stated someone in the building might have been responsible.

Larceny

02/18/20 – Officers responded to Third Avenue for a group causing a disturbance and were informed that several males refused to leave the premises and had taken a woman’s cell phone. Police located the suspects, and an on-scene investigation resulted in two of their arrests.

Larceny 02/20/20 – A victim on Main Street reported a male suspect entered his store and stole several frozen dinners. The suspect had departed the area prior to officers’ arrival, but a video of the incident will be made available to police.