Ward Two to Elect Delegates To Democratic State Convention

Registered Democrats in Ward 2 will hold a caucus on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Charlestown Branch Library to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the caucus beginning at 6 p.m.

This year’s state convention will be held on May 30 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will come together to discuss Party business and celebrate our successes as we prepare for upcoming elections.

Voting participation at the caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Ward 2, but all are welcome to attend.