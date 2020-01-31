News Tony V on Tv by Patriot-Bridge Staff • January 31, 2020 • 0 Comments There may be no Boston team to watch in the Super Bowl this Sunday, but there will be plenty for Charlestown folks to look for when it comes to following the fun of Super Bowl advertisements. This year Charlestown comedian Tony V will make a cameo in a Boston-centric Hyundai advertisement series with other famous Boston performers including David Ortiz, Tony V plays a mailman in the spot, and can be heard saying, “There’s no driver in the Sonata!” Classic!