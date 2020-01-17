MassDOT Announces New Online Resources for Statewide Exit Renumbering Project

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing new online resources on the project website for the Statewide Exit Renumbering Project, including an informational video on the project and an online meeting. Visit NewMassExits.com to access these new online tools, learn about the project, and ask the project team questions.

Additional public information meetings have been scheduled for the opportunity to learn more about the project and ask the project team questions in person.

•Boston – Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., MassDOT Transportation Board Room, second floor, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116

More public information meetings in the spring and summer of 2020 will be announced as they are scheduled.

This project is converting all existing sequential exit numbers to a milepost-based numbering system, per the Federal Highway Administration’s 2009 Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). Construction, which is scheduled to begin in late summer 2020, will take place on route-by-route basis starting in Western Massachusetts and moving eastward.