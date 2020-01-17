Bunker Hill Associates Welcomes New Members

On Wednesday night, Jan. 8, the Bunker Hill Associates welcomed six new members.

Those new members selected are Life-long Charlestown natives:

•Cecil Jones

•Pat Sullivan

•John Humphrey

•Brendan Collier

•John Caldwell

•Michael Cain

They join the more than 50-member organization, bringing with them decades of service and giving back to the neighborhood of Charlestown.

Along with the ushering in of new members, the group elected Maureen Collier (President), Jimmy Lister (Vice President), Kim Mahoney (Secretary) and Ronan Fitzpatrick (Treasurer) as their executive board.

The Bunker Hill Associates is a Charlestown based non-profit that works with the community raising funds for local civic organizations, scholarships and youth groups, having raised and donated over $490,000 since their founding in 1985.