Neighborhood Round Up

Don’t Miss “e” Inc.’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival!

On January 25, 2020 from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. at Atlantic Wharf, 280 Congress St., Boston, “e” Inc. will host the Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The night will feature amazing short films on a variety of topics impacting the world today; topics such as: Wildlife, Indigenous People, Energy and Conservation, Thinking Globally, Water and River Issues, Ways to Act, and more! The emcee for the evening is Boston City Councilor, Lydia Edwards. This event is a fund raiser for “e” Inc., Charlestown’s Science Emporium located in the Navy Yard. It will be a wonderful night full of food, films, cash bar, live music, and a silent auction. For more information, visit www.einc-action.org or call 617-242-4700.

Spring (and Winter) Lacrosse Registration is now open

ALL ARE WELCOME. The Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center has opened registration for its main Spring season & for its Winter skills seasons. The CLLC teaches the great game of Lacrosse to a diverse group of boys and girls, grades K-8th. New players are always welcome regardless of skill level and scholarships are always available. We believe in the power of Lacrosse, as it is the great equalizer in the sporting world. You don’t need to be tall, strong, fast or big to be successful and it’s a communal sport where anyone can find a niche and be a productive member of the team. As a program, we promote the following core values in everything we do: Teamwork, Responsibility, Community Service, Patience, & Effort. Please call (617) 242-9328 or visit our website (www.charlestownlacrosse.com/registration) for more information and to register today!!!

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry Appeal

Since the start of the school year, the Food Pantry has had a great need for cereal to include in its distribution. Donations of non-perishable foods are also greatly appreciated.

Donations drops are: Food Pantry, 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank – 201 Main St. or the Parish Center – 46 Winthrop St. (by the Training Field). Or donate by sending checks to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald 617-990-7314.

Winter Clothing Drive – Help Someone Stay Warm This Winter

The Charlestown Coalition/Turn It Around are asking for contributions of winter clothing this season. This appeal is for brand new socks, hats, gloves and scarves for adults. There are donation boxes located at The Boys & Girls Club on the 3rd Floor, Charlestown Coalition Office and The First Church in Charlestown will be accepting donations Mon. – Fri. From 12 – 1 p.m. or Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Use Lynda.com for Small Business Needs at Charlestown Branch Library

Learn how to advance your business skills through courses available through Lynda.com at the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library on Monday, January 13, at 6:30 p.m. Find out how you can take classes on your own schedule using Lynda.com (aka LinkedIn Learning), available for free 24/7 on the Boston Public Library website. For more information, call the branch at 617-242-1248

Charlestown Gym Hockey 2020/2021 Registration

Registration for the 2020/2021 Gym Hockey season is being held at the Boys & Girls Club High Street building on the following dates:

Saturday 1/11/20 from 9:30am to 11:30 am, Saturday 1/18 /20 from 9:30am to 11:30am and Saturday 1/25/20 from 9:30am to 11:30am

Ages are 4 years old by 10/1/2020 to 9 years old (anyone who turns 10 years old before 2/1/21 is too old).

There in a registration fee which is not paid until the fall when the season begins.

You do not have to live in Charlestown to play. Come and watch a game while you register your child.