Charlestown’s Arthur Schunck Sindoni promoted to Senior Director of Finance at Legacy Lifecare

Legacy Lifecare Inc., a not-for-profit organization providing management services to affiliated non-profits in the senior living and healthcare sectors throughout Massachusetts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Arthur Schunck Sindoni to Senior Director of Finance. In his new role, Mr. Sindoni is responsible for contributing to the strategic vision of Legacy Lifecare, improving processes and supporting a cross-functional contribution to the organization’s agenda.

“We feel extremely fortunate to have Arthur Sindoni on our senior leadership team,” said Adam Berman, President and CEO of Legacy Lifecare. “Arthur possesses an intuitive understanding of the healthcare field and has an impressive track record in corporate finance marketing, investment portfolio management and strategic planning. He will play a critical role in the growth and expansion of our organization.”

Arthur joined Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, an affiliated organization of Legacy Lifecare, in 2018 as Director of Finance. In this position, he oversaw the financial department, holding full budgetary and P&L responsibility across 14 divisions. An entrepreneur-minded executive with over 17 years of experience working across multiple industries (manufacturing, real estate, telecom, and healthcare), Arthur possesses in-depth expertise in implementing turnaround processes to improve company profitability and building strong working relationships with internal and external stakeholders. Prior to Legacy Lifecare, Arthur was co-founder and partner of MB Patrimônio, Managing Director of Lopes Maber and Director of Corporate Development at Lopes Consultoria de Imóveis.

Sindoni earned a Master of Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management, a Master of Science in Corporate Finance from FGV-Fundação Getulio Vargas in Brazil and two Bachelor of Science degrees in Electronic Engineering and Industrial Engineering from The University Center of FEI in Brazil. Currently, Arthur resides in Charlestown.