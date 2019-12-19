Pinched: Southie Man in Custody Following Lobster Heist on Medford Street

Leave it to Southie folk to cause a ruckus in Charlestown – as one Southie man got pinched with a load of lobster.

At about 12:38 a.m., on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to 516 Main St. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival it was reported to officers that the suspect, later identified as a 29-year-old male from South Boston, had stolen a box truck loaded with at least $10,000 worth of lobsters from a local lobster company located in Charlestown. Employees of the company were in the process of loading the truck at the dock when the suspect jumped into the cabin of the truck and sped off.

Several employees of the lobster company gave chase in a second box truck and caught up with the suspect on Medford Street near Main Street. The suspect refused to stop but instead deliberately crashed the stolen truck into the second box truck. The employees of the lobster company were able to detain the suspect until police arrived on scene. The suspect was placed under arrest and was charged with Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle, Operating after Revocation/Suspension, Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and Threats to Commit Harm. He has since been arraigned in Charlestown District Court.