Tatte Bakery Gets Go-Ahead from License Board

The Boston License Board approved the Tatte Bakery proposal for the ground floor of the refurbished 40 Warren office building in a hearing on Weds., Nov. 20.

The bakery at 40 Warren would occupy the full 3,900 sq. ft. new retail space that is being carved out of what was formerly a parking garage for the office building. This would be the 14th Tatte Bakery in the Greater Boston area, with the 13th just opening in the South End this month.

At a meeting last month, Owner Tzurit Or answered questions from a large audience that was mixed in its support. Some felt the space was too big for the neighborhood, while others felt it offered an amenity in a neighborhood that is underserved by retail.

The plan for Tatte in Charlestown would be for it to be open from the morning to the evening – serving food, bakery items and drinks. There would be no alcohol service, and bakery items would be trucked in from a commissary in Cambridge, Or told the crowd.

The building owner has said they would like to have the space open and operating by the middle of 2020 as they begin to lease the office space.