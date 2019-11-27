Second Annual Holiday Sing & Stroll in the Navy Yard

Last year’s public Holiday Sing & Stroll in the Charlestown Navy Yard was such a success that organizers plan to celebrate the season with an annual Sing & Stroll.

This year’s event will be sponsored again by the Navy Yard Garden Association, Inc. (NYGA) and Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor. It is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 7-8 p.m..

Everyone is welcome to meet at 7 p.m. in the brick amphitheater of Shipyard Park to enjoy singing traditional holiday songs. Sheet music will be provided. Free refreshments, donated by TD Garden Star Market, will be available afterward at Ronald McDonald House, in the Navy Yard at 250 First Ave. Ronald McDonald House staff and volunteers will offer tours of their facilities dedicated to housing young patients and their families who travel from across the U.S. and the world to receive critical medical care at Boston hospitals.

A student chorus from the Performing Arts Department of Masconomet Regional High School (Boxford, MA) will join the event and lead this year’s singers as they stroll through the Navy Yard. In addition to school and community events, the high school’s musical ensembles perform in music festivals and competitions in major North American and European cities.

Please see www.navyyardgarden.org for further information including the sing and stroll route. Bring a buddy, even if you and they say you can’t sing, don’t believe it because everyone can sing on Dec. 10.