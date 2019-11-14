Councilor Flaherty Tops Ticket in Charlestown, Murphy Strong Here

Final unofficial numbers from the Election Department this week show that Councilor Michael Flaherty once again topped the ticket in Charlestown in the Nov. 5 Council at-large race, with Councilor Michelle Wu finishing in a close second.

Candidate Erin Murphy made a strong showing in Charlestown, but citywide finished fifth and out of the money.

Flaherty also topped the ticket in the September Preliminary Election. However in the Nov. 5 election, on a citywide basis he finished in third place behind Councilor Annissa Essaibi George.

In Charlestown, though, he still remains very strong and was the top choice again.

The vote locally went quite different than it did citywide, with the citywide finish being Wu, Essaibi George, Flaherty, and Julia Mejia in fourth place. That fourth place finish, though, is still being contested by Alejandra St. Guillen – who lost by only 10 votes and has petitioned for an official recount of the vote.

In Charlestown, the vote order was as follows: Michael Flaherty, Michelle Wu, Erin Murphy, Annissa Essaibi George, Alejandra St. Guillen, Althea Garrison, Julia Mejia, and David Halbert.

Turnout in the Town was nothing spectacular, but it did surpass much of the turnout for other parts of the City where about 10 percent or fewer came out. Many Charlestown precincts were at 17 percent turnout or greater, with only one down at 11 percent. Citywide turnout was only 16.5 percent.

Charlestown Ward and Precincts

Charlestown Totals

Michael Flaherty – 1,376 (1)

Alejandra St. Guillen – 551 (5)

Michelle Wu – 1,327 (2)

Julia Mejia – 376 (7)

Erin Murphy – 981(3)

Althea Garrison – 440 (6)

David Halbert – 293 (8)

Annissa Essaibi George – 969 (4)

2-1 – (Zelma Lacey House)

Michael Flaherty – 260

Alejandra St. Guillen – 82

Michelle Wu – 228

Julia Mejia – 47

Erin Murphy – 196

Althea Garrison – 74

David Halbert – 53

Annissa Essaibi George – 168

2-2 (Harvard-Kent School –)

Michael Flaherty – 213

Alejandra St. Guillen – 102

Michelle Wu – 213

Julia Mejia – 108

Erin Murphy – 128

Althea Garrison – 71

David Halbert – 51

Annissa Essaibi George – 151

2-3 (Zelma Lacey House)

Michael Flaherty – 162

Alejandra St. Guillen – 91

Michelle Wu – 194

Julia Mejia – 47

Erin Murphy – 110

Althea Garrison – 48

David Halbert – 37

Annissa Essaibi George – 139

2-4 (Harvard-Kent School –)

Michael Flaherty – 145

Alejandra St. Guillen – 71

Michelle Wu – 148

Julia Mejia – 43

Erin Murphy – 93

Althea Garrison – 52

David Halbert – 39

Annissa Essaibi George – 119

2-5 (Edwards Middle School –)

Michael Flaherty – 160

Alejandra St. Guillen – 64

Michelle Wu – 149

Julia Mejia – 45

Erin Murphy – 121

Althea Garrison – 50

David Halbert – 31

Annissa Essaibi George – 111

2-6 (Edwards Middle School)

Michael Flaherty – 247

Alejandra St. Guillen – 78

Michelle Wu – 215

Julia Mejia – 38

Erin Murphy – 203

Althea Garrison – 77

David Halbert – 46

Annissa Essaibi George – 168

2-7 (Golden Age Center)

Michael Flaherty – 189

Alejandra St. Guillen – 63

Michelle Wu – 180

Julia Mejia – 48

Erin Murphy – 130

Althea Garrison – 73

David Halbert – 36

Annissa Essaibi George – 113