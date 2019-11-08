Bunker Hill Re-Development Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 20

By Seth Daniel

The next meeting for the Bunker Hill Housing Redevelopment plan will take place on Weds., Nov. 20, in the Harvard-Kent School.

The long-discussed development is now being championed by Leggat McCall and the Corcoran Companies. Leggat was out to the community last spring to make a presentation about their initial ideas and numbers of units. After a long summer of design, they are returning to the community to share what they’ve learned.

But they will also be there to get feedback.

One major question for the community at the meeting will be retail options. There are 60,000 sq. ft. of retail included in the current design, and the developers said a major part of the meeting on Nov. 20 will be asking the community what they want.

The needs of the community will be at the forefront when deciding on tenants, but the developer wants to begin getting a sense of what is most needed.

A second focus of the meeting will be a review of the site plan design and phasing.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and questions are encouraged.