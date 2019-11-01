Historic Ropewalk Building to Begin Leasing in Early 2020

Construction on the RopeWalk building abutting Chelsea Street in the Navy Yard is moving very fast after several years of slowdowns to get the project started, and this week it has been reported that the first units will begin leasing potentially as early as January.

Grace Bloodwell and Jess Murphy of Coldwell Banker Charlestown said there are 97 rental units in three buildings – including the quarter-mile long Mill Building, the Tarring House and the Head House. They range from studios to three-bedrooms, with the larger units being in the Tarring House and Head House.

Those titles that are inspired by the rope manufacturing process that took place there when the building was used as the sole manufacturer of cordage for the U.S. Navy. The building features original hemp-pulling machines, steel rail tracks, exposed brick and beams, and a common area space dedicated to showcasing the building’s cherished history. The Ropewalk building was originally constructed in 1838 by Alexander Parris, a prominent American architect best known for his work on Quincy Market.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this one-of-a-kind living space to Charlestown Navy Yard,” said Bloodwell. “The building offers modern touches residents crave in a dramatic setting unlike any building I have ever seen. The site is a National Landmark and it is the only standing ropewalk left in the country which makes it, by definition, unique.”

Murphy said they are working out the price points of the units, but have initial pricing for studios at $2,350 an up.

Bloodwell added that they would be offering furnished and unfurnished units, and Murphy indicated that the project uses a very unique Geothermal heating unit – very different from most buildings on the market.

The RopeWalk is working with Spaulding Rehab Hospital to offer units to families whose loved ones are seeking care at the hospital, and they are also communicating with other entities in the Navy Yard, including the MGH Institute.

The RopeWalk Building is owned by the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA), but the developer was selected some years ago to designee to create housing in the historic building. Additionally, because the building is in the National Park, the National Parks of Boston is also a partner in the development and in the historic interpretation.

All in all, it’s a very unique place to call home.

“The building is unique by definition – the only standing RopeWalk in the U.S. and there are only two or so left in the world,” Bloodwell said. “There are things you wouldn’t have in traditional apartments like beams and bricks and also steel elements from the building’s past. That said, it also has the modern amenities that people want and need where they live.”

Features and amenities of the building include: open floor plans, cathedral ceilings and skylights, wood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, central air and geothermal heating. Occupants will also have access to package room, bike storage and the manicured grounds of the historical “Flirtation Walk” on-site.

For more information please visit ropewalkboston.com.