Neighborhood Round Up

Boston’s Harborwalk

On Saturday, October 26, Boston Harbor Now will host the last in a series of four Harbor walks to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Boston’s Harborwalk.

The final walk, which starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, will explore Charlestown and East Boston’s waterfront, and include a short boat ride from Charlestown to East Boston. This unique opportunity will allow attendees to learn about the history and future of the Harborwalk, and how it has transformed Boston. Additional information can be found at: www.eventbrite.com/e/harborwalk-part-4-charlestown-and-east-boston-tickets-74033394877

Taste of Charlestown Fundraiser

To raise much needed funds for Harvest on Vine Food Pantry,“A Taste of Charlestown” will be held at the Knights of Columbus on Medford St. TONIGHT, Thursday, October 24th. Tickets available at the door. Sponsored by “Charlestown Live’ and ‘Charlestown and Beyond” in celebration of their retirement from BNN-TV.

Peace Park Events

Tonight – Thursday, October 24th from 5:30 – 7 p.m., TurnItAround will present HeArt in the Park with an interactive art exhibit “I Am Resilient”. All are welcome, food provided by Legal Seafoods.

Saturday, October 26 – meet at the Training Field, Common St. at 10 a.m. to plant daffodils at Peace Park! Boston Blooms with Daffodils has donated 150 bulbs for the park. Volunteers are needed to plant them. For more information call Barbara Kelley 617-943-1602. There is also an ongoing gofundme appeal to help secure funds to rebuild and maintain the park. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/peace-park-rebuild?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet to make a financial contribution to their goal.

Gardens for Charlestown Halloween in the Garden

Don’t miss this fun annual event on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$10 . There will be games, arts & crafts, goodie bags, pony rides, photo ops and a great baked goods table. At Gardens for Charlestown at the corner of Bunker Hill and Main Streets.

This Weekend at The Anchor – Charlestown Navy Yard

Saturday the 16th, Notre Dame vs. Michigan State for College Football fans, Pumpkin Painting Party from 12 – 3p.m. and at 7 p.m. Ghostbusters/Beetlejuice double feature movie night. On Sunday, October 27th there’s a Fall Market from 12 – 5 p.m., the weekly Halloween Waffle bar, The Pats vs Browns, music from Natalie Holy or the Bob Kramer Band. For more info visit theanchorboston.com.

Monument Square Halloween Parade – Thursday, October 31, 2019

The Thirty-Fourth Annual Monument Square Halloween Parade will take place on Thursday, October 31 beginning at the Massachusetts Gate at the top of Monument Ave. at 5 p.m. The reading of Monument Square Wizard James Duane’s Poem takes place at 5:30, after which The Tony Barrie Band will lead the Halloween Parade. Glow-in–the dark necklaces and balloon display sponsored by Charlestown Mothers Association. With appreciation for our collaborators; The National Park Service, The City of Boston, New England Development/ Bunker Hill Mall,The Monument Square Neighborhood residents, The Training Field, Monument Avenue and surrounding streets residents, generous exhibitors, neighbors, volunteers and friends!

Annual Veterans Dinner will Award Scholarships

The Abraham Lincoln Post #11 GAR, hosts its Annual Veterans Dinner on November 7 at the Knights. Charlestown Veterans may attend free of charge with a guest. Others are invited to attend with a $10 donation. Tables of 10 are $100.00. Contact Stan Leonard 617-877-2820 or Wally Southern 617-241-7590 to rsvp. For scholarships, students must be the child or grandchild of a Charlestown resident veteran (DD214 required) or a veteran who joined the military as a resident of Charlestown.

There will be scholarships awarded for college and grade school (with tuition) level students. Please contact Joe Zuffante 617-477-7494 for more information.

Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast

The annual pancake breakfast will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Medford St.on Sunday, November 10th from 9-12 noon. Admission is $6.00 and children under 5 years old are free. Join family, friends, and neighbors to honor veterans, and those who serve their community for pancakes, sausage, pastries, coffee and juice. There will be great raffles and wonderful prizes!

Soprano Sirgourney Cook at the Charlestown Branch Library

Accompanied by pianist Katie Barr, soprano Sirgourney Cook’s “What Am I Doing Here?” Is a live performance that chronicle’s her musical journey through classical, pop, gospel, and jazz. Co-presented by the Friends of the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library and the North End Music & Performing. Thursday, November 14, 6:30 pm. Free and open to all, including an informal Q&A and reception. Wheelchair accessible. Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main Street, Charlestown. For more information: www.friendsofcharlestownlib.org, [email protected], 617-242-1248.

St. John’s Harvest Fair – Saturday, November 16 10-2 p.m. Turkey Dinner served from 12-2 p.m. Don’t miss this town favorite! Great sales tables, raffles, games and silent auction.