A Night with Smokey: Community Rallies Around DJ Smokey Cain

Few people in Charlestown have not been helped by Michael ‘Smokey’ Cain, and this Friday the community is coming together for him as he battles an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The time is typically the annual Anthony’s Dream Motown fundraiser, but this year Joe McGonagle said they decided to rally around Smokey and dub the gathering, ‘A Night with Smokey.’ The time is meant to offer him encouragement and financial support as he battles Stage 3 Prostate cancer that has metastasized already, and will require much more treatment in the coming months.

Smokey has been a senior navigator/recovery coach supervisor in the City of Chelsea for the last several years, and is also a certified trauma specialist for the Charlestown Coalition. Beyond that, he is the community’s preferred DJ at almost every event in the Town. His work and presence makes him one of the community’s most recognized mentors and figures.

“Every non-profit agency in this community has known his generosity firsthand because nine times out of 10 when other DJs say even though it’s a non-profit, they still need to make a living, he looks at the cause and does it either for free or for minimal cost,” said McGonagle. “He leads with his heart.”

The time will take place at the Charlestown Knights of Columbus, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. At 7:15 p.m., Comedian Steve Sweeney will do an act for Smokey, and former DJs Kevin McGoff and Eddie Bartlett have agreed to stop in and do a set in Smokey’s name.

“Those two guys were the Town’s favorite DJs at one time, but they’ve kind of hung it up for some time now,” said McGonagle. “However, they were excited to come back and do this, and that news has put Smokey on Cloud 9.”

Already, he has had several painful and stressful procedures for his illness, and much of it is built upon several tragedies in his life over the last few years. In 2015 he lost his brother, Kevin, to cancer, and not long after he lost his other brother, Jimmy, to cancer. Also in 2015, he lost his son Michael, who was only 24. He is also the proud father of four children now.

The time is supported by Anthony’s Dream, which is an organization named in memory of the late Anthony Matson. On his death bed, Anthony told McGonagle he wanted them to start an organization that would keep helping people like they helped him.

It’s in that spirit that the time for Smokey will take place on Friday.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Century 21 Main St. office, or at the door Friday.