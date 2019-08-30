Teamsters Local 25 Endorses Boston City Council Candidates

Teamsters Local 25 is proud to announce endorsements in races for Boston City Council. During a forum hosted at its iconic union hall in Charlestown, Teamsters Local 25 announced its support for candidates in seven district and three citywide races, including two open seats. Teamsters Local 25 is New England’s largest Teamsters union with more than 12,500 members. More than 2,300 active and retired Local 25 members and their families live in the City of Boston, and nearly 3,000 members work in Boston.

“These candidates are proven leaders who work tirelessly to improve our communities and who will never stop fighting for working families,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Sean M. O’Brien. “During a time when Local 25 is forging new partnerships to provide training and career opportunities for underserved Boston residents, we are confident these City Council candidates share our vision for a well-trained, well-paid workforce, one that truly reflects the diversity which makes Boston and its neighborhoods a great place to live.”

Teamsters Local 25 is proud to endorse union members for Council seats. They include Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty, a Teamsters Local 25 member who worked at Airborne Express while attending Boston College and Boston University Law School. Other union members earning Local 25 endorsements are Councilor At-Large Anissa Essaibi George (Boston Teachers Union), District 2 Councilor Ed Flynn (NAGE), District 3 Councilor Frank Baker (CWA/Boston Typographical Union, Local 13), and Dan Daly (IBEW Local 103), who is seeking the open seat in the 9th District.

The Boston City Council candidates endorsed by Teamsters Local 25:

Michael Flaherty, Councilor At-Large

Michele Wu, Councilor At-Large

Anissa Essaibi George, Councilor At-Large

Lydia Edwards, Councilor, District 1

Ed Flynn, Councilor, District 2

Frank Baker, Councilor, District 3

Maria Esdale Farrell, Councilor, District 5 *Open Seat

Matt O’Malley, Councilor, District 6

Kim Janey, Councilor, District 7

Dan Daly, Councilor, District 9 *Open Seat

The Boston City Council Primary election is on Tuesday, September 24 and the general election is set for Tuesday, November 5.