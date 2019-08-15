North Washington Street Bridge (Charlestown Bridge) Construction Look-Ahead

August 11 – August 24

Travel Impacts

•Inbound: One lane and all turn movements available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on most weekdays.

•Outbound: One lane and all turn movements available from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on most weekdays.

Paul Revere Park Playground

DESCRIPTION: Installation of new playground equipment will continue in Paul Revere Park.

WORK HOURS: Daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.) on weekdays.

Temporary Bridge Construction

DESCRIPTION: Installation of permanent gas brackets and continued construction of the temporary utility bridge.

WORK HOURS: Daytime (6 a.m. – 3 p.m.) on weekdays.

Utility Installation and Upgrades

DESCRIPTION: Crews will continue utility work at Keany Square and across the bridge including the installation of small conduits and testing of chemicals in utility shafts.

WORK HOURS: Daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.) on weekdays.

Travel Tips

Pedestrians and Cyclists : The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route, but may close without warning and beyond control of this project. During Tudor Wharf walkway closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided.

All users should take care to pay attention to all signage and police details and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, during this look-ahead period, the following events are scheduled:

•Concerts: 8/15 at 7:30 p.m., 8/16 at 7:30 p.m., 8/17 at 7:30 p.m.