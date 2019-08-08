Police Briefs 08-08-2019

Charlestown Beat

Larceny from a Building

07/29/19 – A victim on Eighth Street reported unknown person(s) stole two fuel cans from their property. No further information was available about the incident at that time.

Disturbing the Peace

08/01/19 – Officers responded to First Avenue in Charlestown for a person with a gun. Police located the suspects, who were in possession of a BB gun, which officers seized as evidence. Field Intelligence Observation (FIO) reports were completed on all three suspects pending further investigation.

Burglary – Residential – Force

08/01/19 – A victim on O’Brien Court reported when she returned from vacation, she observed the front door of her home had been kicked in and various electronic items were missing. Detectives are investigating the matter.

Larceny – Purse-Snatch

08/03/19 – A victim on Bunker Hill Street reported while she was in the Dollar Store, a person known to her asked for a dollar. When the victim took her purse out, the suspect took the handbag and fled the area. Police located the suspect, and the matter remains under investigation.

Aggravated Assault

08/03/19 – Officers responded to a radio call for a person with a knife on Carney Court. Police spoke to all parties involved, and as a result of the subsequent investigation, one of them was placed under arrest.