Neighborhood Round Up

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal this week. Any donation of non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

Mayor Walsh’s Movie Nights

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s Movie Nights, part of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program, returns to Charlestown on Tuesday, August 27. The movie ‘Dumbo!’ will be shown at 7:45 p.m. at the Training Field – Winthrop St. Snacks and beverages provided.

Countdown to Kindergarten Party

On Tuesday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m. first-time kindergartners in the Boston Public Schools system are invited to the Charlestown Branch Library to a Kindergarten Day Party with parents or caregivers. Kindergarteners should wear their yellow “I’m going to Kindergarten” T-shirt. The Charlestown Branch of the BPL is located at 179 Main Street. Online at www.bpl.org.

Gorman Scholarship Fund 10th Anniversary Time

Be at the Knights on Sept. 7, to help celebrate 10 years of fundraising for educational scholarships. This year the party starts at 7 p.m. and will have Irish music from Erin Og and Smokey Cain DJ, 50/50 and door prizes and $7,500 in scholarships to be awarded. Get your tickets now $25 per person or $200 for a table of 10. Call – Ruthanne Brennan 617-257-5753, Melissa Brennan 617-308-7266, Annie Vesey 617-448-6734, Pam McGrath 617-833-9124, Alexa Hingston 617-620-0105, or Kathleen Lacey 617-224-2642. All funds raised support the scholarship program.

“We Can Do It!” Service on the Homefront in World War II

Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11, in the Charlestown Navy Yard, This two-day event hosted by The National Parks of Boston will commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II. All tours, talks and activities will help tell the story of the “Greatest Generation” during the tumultuous war years.

Happenings include hands-on history activities for kids, a Living History Village, live swing music for dancing, and pop-up exhibits. Tour Rosie’s Navy Yard, visit a Victory Garden, view vintage vehicles, and explore the destroyer USS Cassin Young. All events are free and open to the public. For a complete schedule, please visit go.nps.gov/wecandoit.

Summer Nights in the Yard

Fun has come to Charlestown this season thanks to the efforts of the National Park Service, Boston Harbor Now, a non-profit dedicated to providing community access to the Boston Harbor and its islands, Yoga Around Town, Berklee College of Music, Boston Swing Central and Charlestown High School. From swing dancing to live concerts by the sea, residents and visitors alike can expect to create memorable moments with both the community and waterfront. To learn more about public programming taking place this summer on the waterfront and harbor islands, visit bostonharborislands.org.

Bruins Academy – Learn-to-Play Hockey Program

Charlestown Youth Hockey will be hosting and staffing the Boston Bruins Learn-to-Play Hockey program again this fall. The program is for boys and girls ages 4-9 that have not participated in an organized hockey program before. It will run from Saturday, Oct. 12, to Saturday, Nov. 2. There will be two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. Public registration at the Bruins website. More info on the “Bruins Academy” tab at CYHA.COM.

Swinging Through Space with ‘e’ inc.’s Summer Science Discovery Program

Investigate the ‘space we all live in’ with a deep dive into the universe at “e” inc. and its Summer Science Discovery Program (SSDP) in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Swinging through Space is part of this summer’s new frontiers focus for “e” inc. The camp week for this topic is August 26-30, and includes a field trip to the Planetarium, as well as a night of constellation watching for the hearty. For more information about the program or to request an info packet, either call “e” inc. at: 617-242-4700 or email us at: [email protected]

Kids of Charlestown Exhibit · Zumes

The Kids of Charlestown exhibit is now hanging at Zume’s Coffee House! In total, there 39 beautiful works of art created at Essem Art Studio by young and budding artists, aged 1 through 10 years old. The display is both colorful and impressive – come on down during Zume’s summer business hours, grab a coffee and a snack, and take it all in.

ISEE Prep Class at the CLLC – Registration Open

Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center (CLLC) is once again hosting an annual ISEE Prep-Class for sixth-grade students during the 2019-2020 school year. There are two options for the class, either on Thursdays or Fridays, both from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Learning Center at 14 Green Street starting the week of 9/9. Space is extremely limited, so register now at www.charlestownlacrosse.com/registration or by calling the center at (617) 242-1813.

Music and Art Labs at Essem Art Studio · 50 Terminal Street

Students explore age/level appropriate mediums through guided activities and graduate to more complex mediums over time. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

On Mondays labs combine music and movement, singalong, and art time for little artists (5 and under). Art Activities will occasionally incorporate lessons in letter, number, and color recognition in a loose and fun way.

Wednesday Art Labs are open to all ages and projects will be modified according to age groups and abilities. In these sessions, the full hour will be dedicated to arts and crafts. If the available Art Labs don’t work with your schedule, families can coordinate to have private art play dates with their little ones. The minimum number of participating children is 6 and we can accommodate a wide range of ages. To view dates and to register, go to www.essemartstudio.com.

City Square Park Summer Concert Series 2019 – Free and Open to the Public!

The City Square Park 2019 Summer Concert Series is underway; four more evenings of free, family-friendly music to take place this summer. Sponsored and supported by the Charlestown Mothers Association, Gibson Sotheby’s International Real Estate, Friends of City Square Park, and Rick DuBard’s Foundation. Wednesday, August 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. City Square Park’s beloved Dirty Water Brass Band will perform New Orlean’s-style music and crowd favorites. This band never disappoints! And lastly, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Henry Acker, a 14-year-old gypsy jazz guitarist with abilities far beyond his years will perform while guests enjoy lawn games and refreshments. Rain dates will be for the following day

Summer Fitness Yoga Series

The Parks Department is holding free yoga classes at 55 Winthrop Street on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. Instructors will provide flow movement for people of all levels.