Local Students Receive Academic Achievements

Local Students Receive Bachelor’s Degrees from UMass Amherst

Approximately 5,500 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement on May 10, 2019 at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Below is a list of students from Charlestown who earned a degree.

Libin Huang

Anna Quan

Kailey Jiaying Zhu

Dubois Graduates from University of Utah

Jaclyn Dubois of Charlestown graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice in from the University of Utah on May 2.

Dubois was among the 8,465 graduates who were honored during the university’s 150th general commencement ceremony. Students in the Class of 2019 ranged in age from 18 to 72 and earned 9,126 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 68 foreign countries.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 31,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. With over 72 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace. Known for its proximity to seven world-class ski resorts within 40 minutes of campus, the U encourages an active, holistic lifestyle, innovation and collaborative thinking to engage students, faculty, and business leaders.

Williamson Named to Union College Dean’s List

Mark Williamson, of Charlestown, was named to the 2019 Dean’s List at Union College.

Williamson is a member of the Class of 2021, majoring in Economics.

Comprised annually, the Union College Dean’s List honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.

Union College, founded in 1795 as the first college chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, offers programs in the liberal arts and engineering to 2,100 undergraduates of high academic promise and strong personal motivation. Union, with its long history of blending disciplines, is a leader in educating students to be engaged, innovative and ethical contributors to an increasingly diverse, global and technologically complex society.

Students Named to the Spring Dean’s List at UMass Dartmouth

The following Charlestown students were named to the Dean's List in recognition of earning a semester grade point average of 3.2 or higher of a possible 4.0.

Claudia Franco

Carly Cahill

Leslie Centeno

UMass Dartmouth is a Tier 1 national research university that provides a private college educational experience and public university value. Dedicated to engaged learning and innovative research resulting in personal and lifelong student success, UMass Dartmouth offers 55 undergraduate majors, 33 graduate programs, and 14 doctoral programs to nearly 9,000 enrolled students. Located on the SouthCoast, between Providence and Cape Cod, the university serves as an intellectual catalyst for economic, social, and cultural transformation on a global, national, and regional scale. Follow UMass Dartmouth on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.