Free ParkARTS Children’s Workshops

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s annual ParkARTS participatory program sponsored by Holly Bruce is pleased to announce the continuation of its series of arts workshops giving children the opportunity to express their creativity while working on fun projects with local artists. Kids ages three to ten can enjoy a wide variety of arts and crafts activities at the Artists in Residence Workshops held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in parks across the city.

Participation is free and all materials are provided, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Groups of eight or more must make prior arrangements by calling the Parks Department at (617) 635-4505 or emailing www.boston.gov/parks. Now in its 23rd year, ParkARTS brings a wide range of cultural offerings to city parks.

In addition, the New England Aquarium will bring its traveling tide pool exhibit to one more location and the Marionette Puppet Show series returns in August at 11 a.m. at various children’s workshops. See Boston’s parks come alive with these whimsical puppet shows that will delight the child in everyone. Experience the unique charm of Rosalita’s Puppets featuring marionettes made by professional actor-puppeteer Charlotte Anne Dore.

Artists in Residence Workshops dates and locations are as follows 10 a.m. to 12 noon:

Thursdays, August 8, 15

Christopher Columbus Park, North End

Malcolm X Park, Roxbury

Fridays, August 9, 16

Hunt/ Almont Park, Mattapan

Billings Field, West Roxbury

The New England Aquarium will be at the following location at 10 a.m. to 12 noon:

Thursday, August 8, Malcolm X Park, Roxbury

Rosalita’s Puppets Marionette Performances are at 11 a.m. Dates and locations are as follows:

Friday, August 9, Billings Field, West Roxbury

Tuesday, August 13, Town Field, Dorchester

Thursday, August 15, Christopher Columbus Park, North End

For information on this and other ParkARTS programs, please call the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505, visit www.facebook.com/bostonparksdepartment or www.boston.gov/parks or follow @BostonParksDept.