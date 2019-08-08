CPA Ryan LaRue Selected for Prestigious National Leadership Academy

Ryan LaRue, CPA, CFE, an active member of the AICPA and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA), was one of 38 CPAs honored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) as a member of the Leadership Academy’s 11th graduating class. LaRue, a manager at global advisory firm StoneTurn, was selected based on his exceptional leadership skills and professional experience for the four-day Leadership Academy program, which will be held from Oct. 6-10 in Durham, N.C.

LaRue, a Charlestown resident, is a CPA and certified fraud examiner at StoneTurn in Boston, where he assists and advises clients and counsel with forensic accounting, complex litigation and compliance and monitoring matters. He has experience leading and performing forensic accounting investigations, assisting counsel and organizations with accounting and auditing matters and performing assessments of internal controls and remediation initiatives. He also has experience assisting clients with matters involving SEC enforcement inquiries and internal investigations. As StoneTurn continues to expand across the globe, LaRue takes an active role in mentoring up and coming professionals.

The AICPA Leadership Academy was designed to strengthen and expand the leadership skills of promising young professionals while they network with a peer group of talented and motivated CPAs.

The Leadership Academy features career-development workshops and sessions with some of the accounting profession’s most prominent influencers, including William (Bill) Reeb CPA, CITP, CGMA, chair of the American Institute of CPAs, Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA, American Institute of CPAs president and CEO, Association of Certified Professional Accountants CEO and Mark Koziel, CPA, CGMA, executive vice president – firm services, Association of Certified Professional Accountants.

Participants were selected from public accounting firms of all sizes, business and industry, academia and consulting firms.

The 2019 Leadership Academy attendees were recommended by their employers, state CPA societies or both. Candidates submitted resumes and a statement explaining how participating in the Leadership Academy would impact them personally and professionally. They also wrote an essay on the topic “The future will bring significant changes to the accounting profession. What do leaders have to get right in order to successfully lead?”

To date, 351 CPAs have participated in the AICPA Leadership Academy, many of whom have gone on to take on leadership positions in their firms, businesses and volunteer organizations.

The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants, Inc. is the state professional association of certified public accountants, representing over 11,000 members in public accounting practice, industry and business, government and education. The Society works to develop and maintain high professional standards and offers a wide array of legislative, technical and referral services to its members.