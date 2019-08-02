Tickets on Sale for Second Murphys Boxing Event at Encore

Tickets are now on sale for Encore Boston Harbor’s second Murphys Boxing championship match on Friday, August 23, at the newly opened $2.6 billion resort. The second match is subsequent to a sold-out event on Friday, July 12, which saw more than 2,300 attendees.

“We were thrilled to see such success with our inaugural Murphys Boxing match earlier this month,” says Robert DeSalvio, President of Encore Boston Harbor. “We are so happy to bring these Las Vegas-style events to the Boston area, and we’re glad to see the community responding so well. We plan to continue offering these can’t-miss nights.”

Headlining the stacked card will be Boston’s most popular fighter, Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) who will take on undefeated Mexican knockout artist, Edgardo Velazquez (11-0, 11 KOs) in a 10-round battle for DeLuca’s title. The co-main event will feature one of the hottest fighters in the super featherweight division, Murphys Boxing’s own, Abraham Nova (15-0, 11 KOs) and Mexico’s Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (23-3, 18 KOs). The undercard will feature a who’s who of many other Boston-area based fighters.

“People are still buzzing about our last event at Encore Boston Harbor,” said Ken Casey, Murphys Boxing founder and promoter. “It’s so exciting to be coming right back to Encore with the big guns like DeLuca, Nova and Gongora all on the same card while the excitement is still in the air.” Encore Boston Harbor will host Murphys Boxing fight night on Friday, August 23. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.