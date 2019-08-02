The National Parks of Boston Celebrates the World War II Homefront

The National Parks of Boston will host “We Can Do It!” Service on the Homefront in World War II in the Charlestown Navy Yard, on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11.

The American War Machine sprang into action in response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. On the homefront, women and men from every background took jobs in war production. In Boston Navy Yard, 50,000 workers built and repaired ships. Workers wove fabric for uniforms and parachutes in Lowell, and made M1 Rifles in Springfield. Victory Gardens grew on the Fenway.

Clothes had to be safe for work.

And Scollay Square was swinging with sailors.

This two-day event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II. All tours, talks and activities will help tell the story of the “Greatest Generation” during the tumultuous war years.

Happenings include hands-on history activities for kids, a Living History Village, live swing music for dancing, and pop-up exhibits. Tour Rosie’s Navy Yard, visit a Victory Garden, view vintage vehicles, and explore the destroyer USS Cassin Young.

Homefront Speaker Series highlights include:

•Beantown Girls by Author Jane Healey

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. in the Charlestown Navy Yard Visitor Center

Healy will discuss the history of the Red Cross Clubmobile program in World War II, and how she wove that history into her book The Beantown Girls novel. A book-signing will follow.

•Burlesque! Tassel Twirlers! Hot Dogs! Scollay Square in World War II by Author David Kruh

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. in the Charlestown Navy Yard Visitor Center

Burlesque! Tassel Twirlers! Hot Dogs! David Kruh’s talk is a rollicking look back at Scollay Square, the first destination of the sailors whose ships docked at the Charlestown Navy Yard.

All events are free and open to the public. For a complete schedule, please visit go.nps.gov/wecandoit. The full schedule follows below.